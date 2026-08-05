Zimbabwe: UK Appoints Gill Lever New Ambassador to Zimbabwe

5 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE United Kingdom government has appointed Gill Lever as the country's ambassador to Zimbabwe, replacing Peter Vowles, who has taken a similar position in Nigeria.

Lever will be the UK ambassador, with her tenure set to commence in September. She is coming to Zimbabwe after serving as a High Commissioner in Nigeria.

"Mrs Gill Lever OBE has been appointed His Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe in succession to Mr Peter Vowles, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mrs Lever will take up her appointment during September 2026," announced the UK government in a statement.

Lever has served the UK government in different capacities since 1989, holding diplomatic roles in Japan, India, Romania and Vietnam.

In Vowles, Lever will have big shoes to fill after the former struck a rapport with the Zimbabwean government during his diplomatic mission.

Lever takes up a diplomatic mission in Zimbabwe when the relations between Harare and London are thawing after years of tension between the two governments.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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