Sudan: Infrastructure Minister - Sudan's Reconstruction Is a State Priority

Khartoum — Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Seif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun, affirmed that Sudan's reconstruction is a top priority for the state, stressing that housing is at the forefront of national priorities during the post-war recovery phase as a key pillar for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the stabilization of war-affected communities.

Addressing the opening session of the 15th National Council for Urban Development in Khartoum, held under the theme "Reconstruction and Urban Sustainability for a Future of Generations Beyond War", in the presence of Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdullah Yahya, the minister said Sudan is going through a critical phase that requires a comprehensive national vision for reconstruction based on sustainable urban development and aimed at transitioning from relief efforts to recovery and development.

He noted that more than five million citizens have returned to their areas following improved security conditions, but continue to face major challenges due to damaged infrastructure and deteriorating basic services, placing additional pressure on cities and areas receiving returnees.

The minister added that approximately 15.4 million people still require shelter assistance, emphasizing that providing adequate housing represents one of the greatest challenges of the national recovery phase.

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He called on state governments to adopt permanent housing projects and integrate them with economic recovery plans in order to create employment opportunities, support small enterprises, and strengthen community stability.

Engineer Haroun also stressed the importance of mobilizing financial resources, expanding partnerships with the international community, encouraging private-sector investment, and maintaining humanitarian and development support to meet the needs of displaced people and returnees.

The minister praised the efforts of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and Sudan's partners in supporting urban development, expressing confidence that the council's session would produce practical recommendations to lay the foundations for rebuilding Sudan and creating more sustainable and stable cities in the post-war period.