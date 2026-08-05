Sudan: Blue Nile Governor Receives Defense Industries System Delegation

5 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Blue Nile Region Governor Lieutenant General Ahmed Al-Omda Badi received on Tuesday a delegation from the Defense Industries System, headed by Engineer Amr Mohamed Ahmed, Director of the Crop Protection Company affiliated with the system.

The meeting discussed the objectives of the delegation's visit to the region, foremost among them contributing to ongoing efforts to combat dengue fever through the implementation of an aerial spraying program to control disease vectors and harmful insects.

The region's Health Minister said efforts are continuing to ensure the necessary conditions for the success of the aerial spraying program, alongside ground spraying campaigns using mist sprayers to cover all neighborhoods in the cities of Al-Damazin and Roseires.

He praised the support provided by the President and Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), the Ministry of Health, and the Defense Industries System in supporting efforts to combat dengue fever in the region. He also announced a decline in dengue cases across the region.

For his part, Engineer Amr Mohamed, head of the Defense Industries System delegation, conveyed the congratulations of the system's leadership on the recent victories achieved in the region, and announced the system's full readiness to implement and ensure the success of aerial spraying campaigns using aircraft and the necessary technical equipment to combat dengue vectors and other diseases and epidemics in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

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