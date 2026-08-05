South Africa: The Money Trap Stealing Your Salary Increase

· A salary increase often disappears because people slowly spend more on subscriptions, cars and other lifestyle upgrades without realising it.

· Money expert Warren Ingram says people quickly get used to new comforts and soon stop feeling happier, making them want even more.

That pay rise finally lands in your bank account.

For a while, life feels easier.

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Then the extra money disappears.

You are still counting every rand and wondering why you never seem to get ahead.

Money expert Warren Ingram says you are probably falling into lifestyle creep, which he compares it to a "disease that slowly takes hold without you noticing".

"You get this pay hike and potentially weren't really planning on it. It's exciting in that first month. You get an injection of happiness and think, 'well, it's not that big a thing, it's just an increase," said Ingram.

He added that, "So you think about the streaming subscription you were debating last month or the car you were thinking about that just wasn't affordable, and suddenly it is."

The spending creeps in slowly:

A new subscription, better phone, more takeaways, a more expensive car.

Before long, your higher salary is swallowed by higher monthly bills.

According to, Ingram psychologists call this hedonic adaptation, were people quickly get used to nicer things and stop enjoying them.

"The first time you upgrade to a nicer car it feels special but within three months it is simply your car, and the thought of going back feels like a downgrade."

He says earning more often puts people around others who spend more, making bigger spending feel normal.

But many of those people are simply trying to keep up appearances while battling debt.

There is a way to avoid the trap.

"It means being deliberate."

Ingram says the best move is to save part of every pay rise before you can spend it.

As soon as your increase or bonus is confirmed, move a good chunk into savings or investments with a debit order.

He recommends enjoying some of the extra money but saving at least half of every increase.

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Not every upgrade is a bad idea.

Spending more on your health, loved ones and meaningful experiences can be money well spent.

The biggest danger is taking on higher monthly costs, especially for cars and homes, because they are harder to escape.

Before making a big purchase, Ingram says to ask yourself one question.

"Will this still feel worth it in a year, once the novelty has worn off? If the honest answer is 'no', that is lifestyle creep."