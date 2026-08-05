Sudan's People Initiative for Supporting Fifth Division Launches First Phase of Meat Support Project for Military Units

El Obeid — People of Sudan Initiative for Supporting the Fifth Infantry Division (Haggana) launched the first phase of its meat supply project to support military units engaged in operations, as part of ongoing popular efforts to provide support to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces.

Commander of the 5th Infantry Division (Haggana), Major General Al-Siddig Al-Jaili, said the initiative represents a national model of standing alongside the armed forces since the outbreak of the war. He noted that the initiative has made effective contributions by providing various forms of support and assistance, which have helped strengthen the resilience of the armed forces and enhance their readiness.

Al-Jaili expressed his appreciation to all members of the initiative and its supporters inside and outside Sudan, commending their national contributions during this critical stage. He also paid tribute to troops stationed across different operational fronts, praising their high morale and strong determination, and expressing confidence that the coming phase would witness further advances.

The commander of the Northern Sector also praised the significant role played by Sudan's People Initiative for Supporting the Haggana in supporting the armed forces. He affirmed that the forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland, protect its territory, and make every sacrifice for the security and stability of Sudan.

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For his part, Deputy Chairman of Sudan's People Initiative for Supporting the Haggana, Ismail Obaid, praised the bravery and sacrifices of the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Joint Forces, and supporting agencies during the Battle of Dignity. He congratulated them on the gains achieved in the North Kordofan front and across various operational fronts.

He said the Haggana represents a symbol of pride, dignity, and honor for the people of Kordofan and Sudan as a whole, stressing that the initiative will continue implementing support and assistance programs until the desired national objectives are achieved.

He also expressed appreciation to all entities supporting the initiative inside and outside Sudan.