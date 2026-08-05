Sudan: Judiciary Signs Contract for Digital Transformation Project

5 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Judiciary and the National Technology Company signed a contract on Tuesday to implement a digital transformation project, funded by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The agreement was signed at the Contracts Administration of the Ministry of Justice, the government body responsible for reviewing contracts and agreements and providing legal advice to state institutions.

The contract, signed by Telal Hashim Gurashi, the Judiciary's Digital Transformation Officer, and Engineer Fadl Ahmed Mohamed Hussein, Director General of the National Technology Company, covers the implementation of several digital systems to support judicial operations and improve institutional performance.

The project forms part of the government's broader strategy to advance digital transformation and modernize public sector services in line with emerging administrative and technological requirements.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.