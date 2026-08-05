Sudan: Judiciary Signs Contract for Digital Transformation Project

The Judiciary and the National Technology Company signed a contract on Tuesday to implement a digital transformation project, funded by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The agreement was signed at the Contracts Administration of the Ministry of Justice, the government body responsible for reviewing contracts and agreements and providing legal advice to state institutions.

The contract, signed by Telal Hashim Gurashi, the Judiciary's Digital Transformation Officer, and Engineer Fadl Ahmed Mohamed Hussein, Director General of the National Technology Company, covers the implementation of several digital systems to support judicial operations and improve institutional performance.

The project forms part of the government's broader strategy to advance digital transformation and modernize public sector services in line with emerging administrative and technological requirements.