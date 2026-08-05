South Africa: Families' 8-Year Battle for Housing Is Over

The group living in a community hall in Cape Town have been resettled

Families who were occupying a community hall in Gugulethu have finally been relocated by the City of Cape Town, ending a nearly eight-year battle for housing.

In 2018, a group of backyarders occupied open land in NY112. Their shacks were repeatedly demolished, and an eviction order was eventually granted by the High Court. Then, after heavy rains in June 2018, the group abandoned the site and moved into the Luyolo Community Centre in NY126.

At the time, about 80 people were living in the hall. Over the years most left. The last 30 people were moved by the City of Cape Town over the weekend from the community hall to a temporary relocation area (TRA) in Mfuleni.

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Ntombekhaya Maputa told GroundUp she was happy to finally move out of the hall because their living conditions had become "unbearable".

Part of the roof and ceiling of the hall had a gaping hole where rain leaked through. The toilets were constantly blocked, there was no privacy and the centre was cold in winter, she said.

Maputa said at the TRA site they had their own flushable toilets and were waiting to be connected to electricity.

The TRA bears similarities to Blikkiesdorp TRA in its earlier stages. There are rows of zinc shacks and standalone flush toilets. Wooden electricity poles are erected but have not been connected yet. Maputa said she uses candles to light her home.

Gugulethu Sport Council chairperson Nceba Sandlana has been fighting for the group's relocation, because sports clubs and groups have not been able to use the space in years. "The reopening of Luyolo Hall will restore access to sport, recreation, and community programmes that are urgently needed," Sandlana said.

Sandlana urged the City to start repair work on the hall immediately and to provide timeframes and security during renovation.

Mayco member for human settlements Carl Pophaim confirmed that the eight families had been moved to the Bosasa Link temporary relocation area.

"The City is verifying the status of the families on the Housing Needs Register to determine which housing projects can accommodate them. Engagements with the residents continue and our Informal Settlement Management teams will keep the residents informed about the process."

He said they are still in talks with Eskom to supply the structures with formal electricity.