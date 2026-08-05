Sudan: TSC Secretary-General Inspects Ashkeit and Argeen Border Crossings

5 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Secretary-General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lieutenant General Ahmed Saleh Abboud, inspected the Ashkeit and Argeen border crossings in Wadi Halfa, Northern State, reviewing the performance of their various departments and the movement of travelers and Sudanese returnees from Egypt.

Abboud said the inspection was carried out under the directive of the TSC President to upgrade the two crossings into modern land ports in recognition of their strategic commercial and economic importance to the national economy.

He stressed the state's commitment to easing travel procedures, improving services, and expediting processing through coordination with Customs Police and other relevant authorities, emphasizing that the objective is not revenue collection but to take into account the exceptional circumstances faced by citizens displaced by the war.

He also reaffirmed the TSC's commitment to improving services, upgrading infrastructure, addressing operational shortcomings at both crossings, and providing a more convenient environment for travelers and returnees.

Read the original article on SNA.

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