South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Justice Calls for Nominations and Applications From Individuals to Be Members of the Information Regulator

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development invites nominations and applications from individuals and organisations for three (two full-time and one part-time) suitable people to be appointed as members of the Information Regulator for a period of five years.

A list of all the nominations/applications received with the accompanying Curricula Vitae (CVs), suitably redacted of personal information, will be published on Parliament's website for public comment on the suitability of candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process.

In terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013, members of the Regulator must be South African citizens, who are appropriately qualified, fit and proper persons--

· at least one of whom must be appointed on account of experience as a practising advocate or attorney or a professor of law at a university; and

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· the remainder of whom must be appointed on account of any other qualifications, expertise and experience relating to the objects of the Regulator.

Nominations/applications must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae (CV) providing the nominee/applicant's:

· Full name, ID number and gender;

· Contact details, including physical address, telephone / cell number and email address;

· Relevant previous experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and

· Academic qualifications.

In addition, nominations must contain the full name, address/email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination; and a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

Nominees/applicants are also requested to indicate whether they would be available to serve as a member of the Regulator in a full-time or part-time capacity, or both, should they be appointed. Nominations/applications must be emailed to Mr Vhonani Ramaano, vramaano@parliament.gov.za, by no later than 31 August 2026. Enquiries: Mr V Ramaano, cell: 083 709 8427 or email: vramaano@parliament.gov.za