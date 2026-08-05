South Africa: Correctional Services Committee Raises Alarm Over Medication, Food Safety and Staffing Challenges At Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services has raised serious concerns over healthcare services, food safety measures and severe staff shortages at the Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre in Mangaung, Free State, following an oversight visit to the facility on Tuesday.

The facility, formerly known as the Mangaung Correctional Centre, was taken over by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on 1 July 2026 after operating for 25 years as a public-private partnership under Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC) which had contracted G4S to manage it. The facility has accommodation capacity of 2 928 inmates and is currently operating at full capacity.

The committee's inspection revealed persistent challenges in the provision of healthcare services to inmates. Members of the committee heard repeated complaints regarding the availability of medication, with some inmates alleging that they had received incorrect medication, while others reported interruptions in the supply of chronic medication for as long as three consecutive days.

The committee regards these allegations as a matter of serious concern, as access to appropriate healthcare services is a constitutional obligation that must be upheld within correctional facilities.

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During inspection at the facility's kitchen, the committee was dismayed to discover that food samples for 1 August 2026 were unavailable. Food samples are required to be retained for 72 hours as part of standard food safety and quality assurance measures. The absence of the required food samples and food tasting records undermines accountability and limits the ability to investigate any concerns relating to food quality or possible food-borne illnesses. The committee has called for strict adherence to food safety protocols and proper record management.

Furthermore, the committee called on the DCS to fill the 309 vacant posts at the facility by the end of September 2026. While appreciating that 310 of the 495 former G4S officials are now employed under DCS, the committee still urged that special preference be given to the remaining officials who meet the inherent minimum requirements for the vacant posts. The committee then advised that those whose applications were unsuccessful should be informed in writing, stating reasons for their disqualifications.

The committee Chairperson, Ms Kgomotso Ramolobeng, said: "We sympathise with the currently unemployed G4S employees and we are looking at other avenues to see how their matter can be resolved amicably. We have sought legal advice from Parliament's Constitutional and Legal Services Office on the matter to better understand the legal implications and the committee's oversight role."