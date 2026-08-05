South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Infrastructure Engages Prasa On Status of Investigations At Cape Town Central Line

press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and Minister in the Presidency, Mr Rikus Badenhorst, said it was not the committee's role to investigate criminal matters or prejudge any individual.

He said that responsibility rests with law enforcement agencies. He said the committee's responsibility is to exercise parliamentary oversight by testing whether Passenger Rail Agency South Africa's (PRASA's) governance systems, procurement controls, risk management and accountability mechanisms are robust enough to safeguard public funds and restore public confidence.

Mr Badenhorst made the remarks during an engagement with PRASA on the status of investigations into alleged criminal infiltration and irregularities related to the procurement of security services and subcontracting on the Cape Town Central Line.

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In order to ensure the independence and credibility of the process, an attorney's firm, together with Senior Counsel, was appointed to conduct the investigation and to prepare an independent report for PRASA. Briefing the committee, PRASA acknowledged the shortcomings of the independent investigation undertaken in that some of the data sources (including electronic devices) were seized by the South African Police Services as part of the criminal investigation into the matter. Members of the committee further highlighted a concern about a footage which captured interactions between an official and contractors, that are likely relevant to the allegations, but could not be made available to the investigators.

PRASA reported that based on the records available to the investigators, no finding could be made that the Agency had made direct payments to organised crime figures or to any entities under the control of such figures. It further stated that no finding was made that PRASA had formally or unduly instructed contractors to appoint any specific subcontractor. Regarding allegations of coordinated capture, PRASA told the committee that there was no evidence of a coordinated scheme involving officials and organised criminal actors to capture project contracts.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of PRASA, Mr Hishaam Emeran, said the investigation found no evidence that the Agency had entered into any direct contractual relationship with organised crime figures or with entities they directly own, and no evidence that PRASA had made direct payments to such figures or to any entity under their control. He added that there was no evidence of a coordinated scheme involving rail agency officials and organised criminal actors to capture project contracts. No documentary evidence was found showing that PRASA had formally or unduly instructed contractors to appoint any specific subcontractor.

Mr Emeran added that the investigation had not established the veracity of the claims made in the article published in print media , and that the allegations remained speculative and unsubstantiated.

PRASA's report was a response to an article published in the print media, which alleged criminal infiltration and irregularities in the procurement of security services and subcontracting on the Cape Town Central Line. PRASA commissioned the investigation to test the substance of the allegations and determine whether there was any evidence of wrongdoing by the agency.

Addressing the challenges experienced by PRASA, the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, informed the committee that she had written to the Chairperson of the Board of Control and requested that the board immediately appoint an independent forensic investigation company to examine the procurement processes relating to the contract, the legality of the contract, the process of contract administration, and governance and oversight of the contract.

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The committee welcomed the actions taken by the Minister. Members thanked Minister Creecy for the decisive and bold action she had taken in writing to the Board Chairperson, saying the action would help address and defeat the scourge of corruption in public entities.

Mr Badenhorst said South Africa relies on a safe, reliable and affordable passenger rail system to connect people to jobs, education and essential services, while supporting economic growth and reducing pressure on the road network. He said PRASA therefore carries an immense responsibility, not only to commuters but also to the country as a whole.

He said the engagement came against the backdrop of recent public allegations relating to governance, procurement and implementation projects on the Cape Town Central Line. He noted that PRASA had commissioned an independent desktop investigation, which concluded that it found no evidence to substantiate the central allegations. At the same time, the investigation acknowledged that the SAPS criminal investigation remains ongoing and that governance improvements have been recommended.