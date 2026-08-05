Ghana: GFA Engages GPL, Dol,Wpl Clubs On Integration of Youth Teams

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has engaged clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL), and Women's Premier League (WPL) in line with its objective pillar of the integration and registration of youth teams into their respective senior clubs.

The meeting was led by the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, together with the IT Director, Francis Adu Essah, and the Acting Director of Competitions, Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.

The engagement forms part of the GFA's long-term strategy to strengthen youth development and create a seamless pathway for young footballers to progress into senior team football.

A major outcome of the meeting was the further clarification of a registration framework that allows eligible youth players to be registered under their mother clubs while remaining eligible to represent their youth teams in their respective competitions.

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Under this arrangement, which started a few seasons ago, registered junior players can feature for both their youth teams and their senior clubs throughout the season, subject to the applicable competition regulations of each competition, a statement from the GFA said.

"This GFA initiative enhances player development by providing young talents with increased playing opportunities, while enabling clubs to effectively nurture and integrate homegrown players into their senior teams. It also strengthens the connection between youth football and Ghana's elite domestic competitions," it added.

According to the FA system, "Several clubs have already embraced the initiative and commenced implementation, including WAFA SC, Asante Kotoko SC, Basake Holy Stars FC, FC Samartex 1996, Ridge City Ladies FC and Epiphany Warriors FC, demonstrating their commitment to structured player development."

During the engagement, FC Samartex 1996 shared valuable insights into the progress of their player development model through the establishment of Samartex B, which competes in the Western Regional League.

The club highlighted how the initiative has provided a seamless pathway for young players to transition into senior football while gaining consistent competitive experience.

Club representatives welcomed the initiative and commended the GFA for introducing a practical and progressive system that supports youth development while preserving the integrity of all competitions.

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The GFA, according to the statement, remains committed to implementing policies that promote youth development, improve the quality of domestic football, and build a sustainable future for football in Ghana.