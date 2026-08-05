Tanzania: Mufti Seeks Better Hajj Services

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Office of the Mufti has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with stakeholders to improve the quality, management and oversight of Hajj and Umrah services for pilgrims from Zanzibar and across Tanzania.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of Rehlat Manafe Tourism Company at his office in Mazizini yesterday, the Mufti of Zanzibar, Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi, said stronger collaboration between the Mufti's Office and service providers is vital to ensuring pilgrims receive professional services that comply with both Islamic teachings and national regulations.

He said effective coordination would safeguard pilgrims' welfare while ensuring all arrangements adhere to Sharia principles.

"Our goal is to ensure that every pilgrim receives services that are professional, ethical and aligned with Islamic teachings," he said.

Sheikh Kaabi also called on institutions involved in organising Hajj and Umrah to maintain close communication with the Mufti's Office to strengthen oversight and improve service delivery.

Chairman of Rehlat Manafe Tourism Company, Mr Hamzah Abdulrahman Qassas, said the visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation and formally introducing the company's operations to the Mufti's Office.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to working closely with religious authorities to ensure pilgrims receive high-quality services that uphold Islamic values and integrity throughout the pilgrimage.