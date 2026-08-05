Tanzania: New Fish Market to Transform Sector

Zanzibar — MORE than 200 fishermen in Kiwani Constituency are set to benefit from a 2.9bn/- modern fish market expected to boost incomes, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen Zanzibar's blue economy.

The facility, currently under construction in Kendwa Ward, will provide fishermen with a safe, modern environment to handle, preserve and market their catch, improving product quality and expanding access to markets.

Kiwani Member of the House of Representatives, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, made the remarks during an inspection of development projects in the constituency, saying the investment will create new economic opportunities for communities that largely depend on fishing and agriculture.

"Most of our people rely on fishing and farming. This project will transform fishing activities and increase fishermen's incomes," said Mr Abdullah who is also Zanzibar's Second VicePresident.

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The fish market will include an ice-making plant, a cold storage facility with a five-tonne capacity, a restaurant, meeting rooms and administrative offices.

The project is scheduled for completion in February 2027. During the tour, Mr Abdulla, inspected the construction of the 1.4-kilometre Mchakweni-Mchomani road, which is expected to improve transport services, unlock economic opportunities and increase land value along its route.

He urged residents who have already received compensation to vacate affected areas to allow construction to proceed, warning that authorities will take legal action, including demolition of structures, against those who fail to comply by August 10, 2026.

The government has invested more than 25bn/- in road infrastructure across the constituency to ease transport challenges and improve access to markets for agricultural and fisheries products.

Mr Abdulla also announced plans to construct a children's recreational park to provide a safe environment for young people while helping address social challenges in the community.

Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Massoud Ali Mohammed, assured residents that the fish market will meet modern standards and be fully equipped to support fishing activities.

"We are committed to ensuring this market meets all required standards and provides fishermen with the facilities they need to improve productivity and livelihoods. We are also considering providing a rescue boat to enhance safety at sea," he said.