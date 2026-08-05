Tanzania: Ipu Offers Tanzania Global Platform

Arusha — TANZANIA is set to use the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) as a platform to showcase its tourism, investment opportunities, culture and hospitality to the international community when it hosts the global parliamentary gathering in Arusha this October.

The October 5-9 assembly, to be officially opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants, including Speakers of Parliament, legislators, parliamentary officials, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, development partners, higher learning institutions and media practitioners from across the world.

The meeting, themed "Enhancing Good Governance and Empowering Communities through Inclusivity, Trust and Opportunities for All," will deliberate on some of the world's most pressing issues, including democratic governance, peace and security, climate change, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), economic resilience and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu said yesterday that Tanzania had completed the initial preparations for the assembly, which presents a unique opportunity to enhance the country's global visibility while promoting its investment potential and tourism attractions.

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"The meeting offers Tanzania an opportunity to showcase our tourism, investment opportunities, culture and hospitality to the international community," Mr Zungu told a press conference in Arusha.

He said parliamentary leaders would discuss ways of strengthening democratic governance and accountable institutions, while exploring practical solutions to global peace and security challenges at a time when many countries continue to face conflicts.

Climate change will also feature prominently on the agenda, with delegates expected to examine policies that strengthen community resilience, protect the environment and accelerate climate action.

Mr Zungu said the assembly will also focus on digital transformation and the governance of Artificial Intelligence to ensure emerging technologies are used responsibly, safely and for the benefit of citizens.

"The meeting will also discuss ways of increasing the participation of women, youth and persons with disabilities in decision-making and leadership systems to ensure that no group is left behind in development and policymaking," he said.

Other agenda items include building economic resilience to help countries withstand global economic shocks and accelerating implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, whose progress continues to face challenges in many parts of the world.

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Mr Zungu said the outcomes of the assembly are expected to strengthen international cooperation and advance solutions to global challenges through dialogue, consensus and parliamentary diplomacy.

He said it was also a source of national pride that Tanzanian Dr Tulia Ackson has served as president of the IPU since 2023.

"We want a world where every voice counts, where democracy and parliaments are at the service of the people for peace and development,"

Mr Zungu said, noting that Dr Ackson has played a key role in advancing the organisation's vision.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, established in 1889, is a global organisation bringing together 183 national parliaments to promote democracy, peace and cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.