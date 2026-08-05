Tanzania: Tanesco Restores Power in Morogoro After Completion of Grid Upgrade Works

Morogoro — THE Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has announced that electricity supply has been fully restored to all areas affected by maintenance and transmission infrastructure upgrade works carried out in the Mkambarani area of Morogoro Region.

Speaking on behalf of the TANESCO Managing Director today, Acting Director of Communications and Customer Service Irene Gowelle said the contractor responsible for stringing the transmission lines had successfully completed the work, allowing electricity service to be restored to all affected areas.

She thanked customers and members of the public for their patience and cooperation during the implementation of the project, noting that their support contributed significantly to the successful and timely completion of the works.

Gowelle said TANESCO will begin the second phase of the project on August 11, 2026, and that the public will be provided with an official schedule of the areas to be affected so they can plan their activities accordingly during the temporary power interruptions.

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She explained that the next phase of works will cover the Mkambarani and Kikombo areas and is aimed at strengthening the electricity transmission infrastructure to improve the reliability and quality of power supply.

Meanwhile, the Project Manager for the 400-kilovolt Chalinze-Dodoma Transmission Line Project, Newton Mwakifwamba, said the team completed the works after six days of intensive operations, enabling residents to continue receiving electricity services as normal.

He added that the second phase of the project will commence on August 11, during which the transmission line works will cross the Kikombo and Nkonze areas.