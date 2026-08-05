Kenya: Smart Applications International Commits Ksh 3 Million Sponsorship to Nakuru Rfc

Smart Applications International has today announced a KSh 3 million sponsorship of Nakuru Rugby Football Club (Nakuru RFC), reaffirming its commitment to empowering communities, nurturing talent, and promoting healthy lifestyles through strategic partnerships.

The sponsorship marks the beginning of a partnership founded on shared values of excellence, discipline, resilience, and teamwork - principles that have defined both organisations over the years.

Beyond supporting the club's competitive ambitions, the partnership reflects Smart Applications International's broader commitment to investing in initiatives that create lasting social impact.

The announcement was made during a partnership unveiling ceremony attended by Smart Applications International Board Director Robert Kirubi, Chief Executive Officer (Kenya) Isaiah Mosiori, Nakuru County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services Elga Adoyo Riaga, the leadership of Nakuru RFC, players, supporters, and other key stakeholders.

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Speaking during the event, Isaiah Mosiori, Chief Executive Officer - Kenya, Smart Applications International, said the sponsorship reflects the company's belief that sustainable development extends beyond business performance and into strengthening the institutions that shape communities.

"At Smart Applications International, we believe that technology transforms lives, but strong communities transform nations. Our investment in Nakuru RFC is therefore more than a sponsorship but a commitment to supporting an institution that has consistently nurtured talent, inspired young people, and promoted values that mirror our own. We are proud to stand alongside Nakuru RFC as they continue to build champions on and off the pitch," Mosiori said.

He noted that while Smart Applications International continues to advance digital healthcare across Africa, it also recognises the important role that sport plays in promoting wellness, leadership, inclusion, and community cohesion.

Mosiori added that the partnership aligns with the company's broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda by supporting programmes that contribute to youth development, healthier communities, and sustainable social impact.

Representing the Board, Robert Kirubi, Board Director at Smart Applications International, said the partnership reflects the organisation's long-term philosophy of investing in institutions that create value beyond their immediate mandate.

"As a Board, we are intentional about the partnerships we support. We believe organisations have a responsibility to contribute to the social and economic fabric of the communities they serve. Nakuru RFC has built a remarkable legacy of discipline, excellence, and character development, and we are honoured to partner with an institution whose values align so closely with ours. This investment is about creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and leaving a lasting legacy," Kirubi said.

Nakuru County Executive Committee Member for Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services, Elga Adoyo Riaga welcomed the partnership, describing it as a demonstration of the important role the private sector plays in advancing sports development and youth empowerment.

"We commend Smart Applications International for making this important investment in sport. Partnerships between government and the private sector are critical in nurturing talent, strengthening community institutions, and creating opportunities for young people. We encourage more organisations to support sports development as a catalyst for social and economic transformation," Riaga noted.

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Nakuru RFC -- affectionately known as Wanyore -- has established itself as one of Kenya's most respected rugby clubs, with a rich heritage of developing players, fostering sporting excellence, and contributing to the growth of rugby both locally and nationally.

The sponsorship will support the club's sporting programmes, player development initiatives, and broader operational activities as it continues to compete at the highest level.

The partnership further reinforces the company's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship by supporting initiatives that extend beyond healthcare technology into areas that contribute to healthier, stronger, and mosre resilient communities.

As the company continues to expand its footprint across Africa, it remains focused on building strategic partnerships that create shared value and deliver meaningful impact for individuals, institutions, and society.