Rwanda: HEC's Dialogical Turn - Regulation Beyond Compliance

opinion

The Higher Education Council (HEC) appears to have fundamentally rethought its approach to university regulation. It is moving away from the traditional carrot-and-stick model towards a more dialogical, participatory and bottom-up approach. In doing so, it has repositioned itself less as an inspector and more as a facilitator, enabling universities to operate within the legal framework governing higher education while progressively aligning with international best practices. This is a welcome shift.

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In a neoliberal economy, regulation should not be synonymous with constraint. It should not be reduced to policing institutions, fault-finding or unnecessarily limiting private investment in higher education. Effective regulation is about creating an enabling environment where institutions are encouraged to innovate while remaining accountable to nationally agreed standards and internationally accepted benchmarks.

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If HEC is to succeed with this dialogical approach, Rwanda must also be prepared to learn from jurisdictions that have built globally competitive knowledge economies. The United States and several European countries provide useful lessons. Regulators establish broad performance standards that are transparent and widely understood across the education sector. Within those standards, universities enjoy sufficient autonomy to define their own institutional character, historical identity and academic niche. The regulator's role is largely to ensure adherence to agreed standards rather than prescribe every operational detail. Dialogue, consultation and consensus become the instruments through which quality is pursued.

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Ivy League universities and small community colleges in the United States differ significantly in mission, size and resources. Yet they operate within the same broad regulatory principles while maintaining distinct institutional identities. Diversity is not treated as a threat to quality but as one of its strengths.

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Rwanda's regulatory framework should ultimately be assessed not by the number of audit findings it generates but by the quality of graduates its universities produce. Rwanda's ambition, as articulated in Vision 2050, is to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, productivity and competitiveness. University audit reports should therefore increasingly demonstrate how institutions are contributing to producing the highly skilled workforce required to realise that vision.

There are practical examples that deserve reflection. Like many African countries, Rwanda faces a significant shortage of PhD-qualified academic staff. Both public and private universities continue to struggle with this challenge. Yet regulatory attention often appears disproportionately focused on physical infrastructure as a prerequisite for programme approval, even in disciplines such as the humanities where the availability of qualified academic staff, research capacity and quality teaching environments are arguably more fundamental indicators of educational excellence.

Equally important is the question of academic competitiveness. Can graduates and professors trained within Rwanda's higher education system compete comfortably in leading universities across the region and beyond? Could a professor trained in Rwanda secure a comparable academic appointment in Kenya, South Africa or Europe based purely on scholarly merit? These are uncomfortable but necessary questions. The standards exist. The challenge is ensuring that regulation genuinely helps institutions attain them rather than merely comply with procedural requirements.

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Regulation must therefore be subjected to continuous reflection. Compliance should never become an end in itself. It should remain a means of achieving quality.

Excessive rigidity discourages innovation. It limits institutional creativity, slows the adoption of emerging global best practices and inadvertently constrains the contribution that private universities can make to national development. A modern regulator should inspire continuous improvement rather than institutional fear.

HEC's shift towards dialogue is therefore both timely and commendable. The next step is ensuring that this philosophy permeates the entire regulatory framework so that quality, competitiveness and innovation--not compliance alone--become the defining measures of success. Rwanda's higher education system, and indeed its Vision 2050 aspirations, deserve nothing less.

The writer is a senior scholar in critical political economy of the media, governance and public policy.