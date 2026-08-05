East Africa: EAC At a Crossroads - Can Expansion Outpace Division?

opinion

The East African Community (EAC) is larger than ever. With eight member states and more than 300 million people, it now stretches from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic. This expansion promises a larger market, greater political influence, and a stronger regional voice. Yet it also raises a critical question: can deeper integration keep pace with growing political, economic, and security differences?

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As the Community welcomes the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year. The choices made today will determine whether the EAC advances toward meaningful integration or remains a loose association of neighbouring states.

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When the EAC was revived in 2000 by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, its vision was clear: to establish a customs union, build a common market, create a monetary union, and ultimately achieve political federation. Expansion was expected to accelerate that vision by increasing trade, investment, and regional bargaining power.

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For landlocked countries such as Rwanda and Burundi, a larger Community means greater access to ports and new trade corridors. Businesses gain access to a much larger consumer market, while governments can pursue joint infrastructure and energy projects. However, a bigger Community also means more competing priorities and more complex decision-making. Policies agreed in Arusha must now be implemented across countries with very different political, economic, and security realities.

Three major challenges stand out.

First is security. The region faces increasingly diverse threats, including armed groups, terrorism, genocide ideology, and cross-border instability. While the EAC has demonstrated willingness to cooperate, its collective peace and security mechanisms still need to become faster, more coordinated, and more effective. Citizens will judge regional integration by whether it improves their safety, not by the number of summit declarations issued.

Second is governance. Member states have different political systems, electoral calendars, and approaches to democratic governance and human rights. Diversity is expected in any regional bloc, but a future political federation requires a shared commitment to common principles. Without mutual trust and agreed standards, integration becomes harder to sustain.

Third is economic imbalance. Member states are at different stages of development, and concerns remain over unequal benefits, dominance by larger economies, and persistent non-tariff barriers. Regional integration must produce tangible benefits for ordinary citizens. A Rwandan farmer, a South Sudanese trader, or a Somali technology entrepreneur should experience easier cross-border trade, not additional bureaucracy.

This year presents three important tests for the Community.

The first is whether the EAC can respond more effectively to regional conflicts and speak with one voice on security matters. The second is whether it can revive momentum towards monetary union and political federation, possibly through the principle of variable geometry, allowing willing member states to advance faster while others prepare to follow. The third is whether citizens see practical improvements in their daily lives through easier movement, mutual recognition of professional qualifications, reduced communication costs, and more efficient border services.

Abandoning regional integration is not an option. East African economies are increasingly interconnected, and fragmentation would weaken the region's competitiveness. Instead, the EAC should focus on pragmatic implementation by strengthening regional institutions, investing in citizen-centred programmes, and allowing flexible cooperation where necessary.

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Rwanda has an important role to play. As a consistent advocate of rules-based regional integration, it can continue promoting implementation over rhetoric while ensuring that smaller economies also benefit from regional growth.

The EAC's expansion is not its greatest challenge; it is its greatest test. A Community of more than 300 million people has the potential to become one of Africa's strongest economic and political blocs. Success, however, will depend on transforming diversity into strength and ambition into practical results. At this crossroads, the decisions made today will shape East Africa's future for decades to come.

The writer is a legal systems analyst specializing in regional integration, access to justice, and public international law.