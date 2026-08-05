Rwanda: Over 130 Companies Closed As Crackdown On Illicit Alcohol Widens

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on Tuesday, August 4, announced the closure of 27 companies, as part of the ongoing crackdown on illicit alcohol production and distribution.

The latest closures follow the shutdown of 109 distilleries and breweries on Sunday and Monday as authorities intensify efforts to rid the market of illicit and substandard alcoholic beverages.

The regulator revoked the operating licences of the affected manufacturers.

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"Rwanda FDA instructs manufacturers to immediately initiate a full recall of these products," the regulatory body said.

Manufacturers have also been directed to work with distributors to recall products already supplied to clients, return all stock to manufacturers' premises and submit recall reports within three working days.

The latest enforcement affects dozens of alcoholic beverages, including gin, whisky, vodka, wine and a range of banana-, ginger-, coffee- and pineapple-flavoured drinks.

Rwanda FDA further ordered the immediate removal of all advertisements and promotional materials related to the affected products across the country.

"Non-compliance with all the above will result in measures under applicable regulatory provisions."

Rwanda FDA said inspections are continuing and indicated that additional manufacturing facilities could be closed as the enforcement exercise progresses.

Officials said that products worth more than Rwf2.6 billion had been seized during the operation, while nearly Rwf360 million in fines had been imposed on the producers.

The officials said inspections had been conducted on 246 production sites over the past two weeks. At lead 56 suspects were arrested in connection to the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol.

Health authorities also reported that at least 50 people died in the first half of 2026 after consuming illegal and substandard beverages.

The Ministry of Health has also said more than 500 people sought medical treatment after consuming illicit alcohol, while about 100 people lost their sight.