Rwanda: Over 130 Companies Closed As Crackdown On Illicit Alcohol Widens

5 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on Tuesday, August 4, announced the closure of 27 companies, as part of the ongoing crackdown on illicit alcohol production and distribution.

The latest closures follow the shutdown of 109 distilleries and breweries on Sunday and Monday as authorities intensify efforts to rid the market of illicit and substandard alcoholic beverages.

The regulator revoked the operating licences of the affected manufacturers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Rwanda FDA instructs manufacturers to immediately initiate a full recall of these products," the regulatory body said.

Manufacturers have also been directed to work with distributors to recall products already supplied to clients, return all stock to manufacturers' premises and submit recall reports within three working days.

The latest enforcement affects dozens of alcoholic beverages, including gin, whisky, vodka, wine and a range of banana-, ginger-, coffee- and pineapple-flavoured drinks.

Rwanda FDA further ordered the immediate removal of all advertisements and promotional materials related to the affected products across the country.

"Non-compliance with all the above will result in measures under applicable regulatory provisions."

Rwanda FDA said inspections are continuing and indicated that additional manufacturing facilities could be closed as the enforcement exercise progresses.

Officials said that products worth more than Rwf2.6 billion had been seized during the operation, while nearly Rwf360 million in fines had been imposed on the producers.

The officials said inspections had been conducted on 246 production sites over the past two weeks. At lead 56 suspects were arrested in connection to the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol.

Health authorities also reported that at least 50 people died in the first half of 2026 after consuming illegal and substandard beverages.

The Ministry of Health has also said more than 500 people sought medical treatment after consuming illicit alcohol, while about 100 people lost their sight.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.