Kenya: 1984 Drought Forced Kenya to Diversify Economy, Says Ex-CBK Governor

5 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 5 - Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Eric Kotut says the devastating 1984 drought forced the government to rethink its heavy reliance on agriculture and pursue economic reforms aimed at diversifying the economy.

Speaking during the CBK Governors Series, Kotut said the drought severely affected crop and livestock production at a time when agriculture, particularly tea and coffee exports, was the country's main source of foreign exchange.

"The landscape was shaped by the events that had occurred in 1984. In 1984 we had a very severe drought which caused a lot of damage to our agricultural sector and, of course, the economy had relied on agriculture," Kotut said.

"We had relied on tea and coffee particularly for foreign currency earnings."

Kotut said the government sought financial support from development partners, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to help revive the economy following the drought.

"Donor funding was granted by all the main donors, starting with the World Bank, IMF and other donors," he said.

He added that the financial support came with calls for Kenya and other developing countries to adopt Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs), which sought to reform their economies and reduce dependence on traditional sectors.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.