Algeria: President Tebboune Presides Over Ceremony Marking PNA National Day

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, presided Tuesday at the National Army Club in Beni Messous, Algiers, over a ceremony honouring retirees of the People's National Army (PNA) who served in the ranks of the National Liberation Army (ALN), as well as the families of martyrs of national duty, the disabled personnel, and those seriously wounded in the fight against terrorism, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of PNA National Day, celebrated annually on 4 August, according to a statement by the Ministry of National Defense.

The statement read: "As part of the celebration of the fifth anniversary of PNA National Day, observed annually on 4 August, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, presided Tuesday at the National Army Club in Beni Messous over a ceremony honoring retirees of the People's National Army (PNA) who served in the ranks of the National Liberation Army (ALN), as well as the families of martyrs of national duty, the disabled personnel, and those seriously wounded in the fight against terrorism.

Upon his arrival, the President of the Republic was received by Army General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), where a military honor guard rendered him the ceremonial salute.

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The honoring ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Council of the Nation (Upper house of Parliament), the Speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), the President of the Constitutional Court, the Prime Minister, several advisers to the President of the Republic, members of the Government, as well as the Commander of the Land Forces, the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense, Force commanders, the commanders of the National Gendarmerie and the Republican Guard, the Cabinet Director at the Ministry of National Defense, the Commander of the 1st Military Region, alongside heads of departments, directors, and heads of central services at the Ministry of National Defense and the PNA General Staff, in addition to senior State officials, national figures, Mujahideen and heads of national media outlets."

On this occasion, Army General Saïd Chanegriha delivered a speech, beginning by welcoming the President of the Republic and thanking him for presiding over the honoring ceremony, affirming that "standing alongside these brave individuals who sacrificed for the homeland during its darkest times is not merely a moral duty, but a debt owed by all."

The Army General said on this occasion: "It is my pleasure today to extend to you, President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, our most sincere words of welcome and highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation for honoring us today by presiding over the ceremonies commemorating PNA National Day, in recognition and appreciation of the contributions of Algeria's loyal sons, officers and personnel of the People's National Army, both serving and retired, as well as the Mujahideen and Mujahidat of the National Liberation Army."

He added: "Our duty today, as we celebrate this constellation of heroes, is to overcome the scourge of oblivion, recognizing that standing alongside these brave individuals who contributed to the battle of nation-building and sacrificed for the homeland during its darkest stages is not merely a moral duty, but a debt owed by all of us, and a sincere expression of recognition of their decisive role in safeguarding the pillars of the national State, combating the remnants of terrorism, and thwarting all the despicable plots that targeted the security and stability of our country and the unity of our people."

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He continued: "Those present with us today are not merely former servicemen or wounded personnel still among our ranks, but ambassadors of sacrifice who offered their bodies upon the altar of dignity," noting that "a state that honors its loyal sons and turns their wounds into a badge of pride upon the country's chest is a fortified state that no enemy can penetrate and no traitor can undermine."

It should be noted that, on the same occasion, commanders of the military regions presided over honoring ceremonies for retirees of the People's National Army drawn from the ranks of the National Liberation Army, families of martyrs of national duty, the disabled personnel, and those seriously wounded in the fight against terrorism, during which they were presented with certificates of honor and recognition conferred on behalf of the President of the Republic.