Angolan Embassy Provides Assistance to Former Refugees in Congo

4 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Embassy of Angola in the Republic of Congo delivered on Monday (03), in Pointe-Noire, essential goods to Angolan citizens living in the former Kondi Mbaka refugee camp, in the Hinda district.

The goods were delivered by Ambassador Vicente Muanda and form part of the consular assistance responsibilities of the Embassy and the two existing Angolan consulates in that country.

The ceremony took place at the facilities of the Consulate-General of Angola in Pointe-Noire, in the presence of Consul-General Samuel Andrade da Cunha, diplomats from the Embassy and the Consulate, and representatives of the 550 Angolan citizens living in Kondi Mbaka.

On the occasion, Vicente Muanda urged citizens living in the former refugee camps to cooperate with Angolan diplomatic and consular missions, highlighting participation in the mass consular registration.

The diplomat considered consular registration to be an important step towards the future regularization of the citizens' documentation.

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