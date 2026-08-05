Angola: Survivors From Cuanza-Sul Accident Remain Stable

Luanda — The four critical patients victims of the road traffic accident that occurred on the EN100, in the province of Cuanza-Sul, remain clinically stable 24 hours after being admitted to the President Julius Nyerere Burn Hospital in Luanda.

The information was made official on Tuesday (04) by the general director of the hospital unit, Yanessa de Almeida, who assured that the patients are stable.

According to the official, all the referred patients remain in the Intensive Care Section, although one male patient, aged around 40, requires closer attention as he presents 3rd-degree burns over more than 60% of his body.

She explained that the patient underwent a decompressive fasciotomy to relieve pressure caused by the swelling of his upper limbs and the posterior region of his body, a procedure aimed at preventing circulatory complications and tissue death.

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Yanessa de Almeida added that the patient is intubated (on mechanical ventilation) and receiving vasoactive medication to ensure better blood circulation, in addition to periodic dressings designed to reduce the risk of infection.

Regarding the other 3 patients, the director stated that they remain stable and could be transferred to the ward in the next few hours, as their clinical condition improve.

The doctor pointed out that the condition of burn victims requires constant monitoring, since rapid metabolic changes can alter the clinical picture within a few hours.

The general director also reported that the hospital recorded around 40 consultations in the last 24 hours, including the transfer of a one-year-old child with burns and a woman with injuries caused by the same accident, who was subsequently referred to another hospital unit due to a cervical fracture.

She assured that the President Julius Nyerere Burn Hospital has the technical, human and technological conditions to provide specialist care.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday on National Road 100, when a motorbike carrying fuel collided with a company bus, causing a fire that resulted in the deaths of 22 people and injured 12 others.