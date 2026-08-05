Angola: Attorney-General Highlights Staff Development for Institutional Strengthening

Luanda — The Attorney-General of the Republic, Pedro Mendes de Carvalho, highlighted on Tuesday (04) in Luanda the appreciation of staff as an essential pillar for institutional strengthening, drawing upon experience, technical competence, merit and a vocation for public service.

The stance was expressed during the swearing-in ceremony of the new director of the National Directorate of Organization, Planning and Statistics (DNOPE) and the new advisor to the Attorney-General of the Republic.

The positions will now be held by the public prosecutors Simão Doluca Chaluca and Gabriel Figueiredo Satumbo Custódio, career magistrates with over a decade of service in the Public Prosecutor's Office and a recognized professional track record.

On the occasion, Pedro Mendes de Carvalho stressed that exercising management and advisory duties demands a high sense of responsibility, integrity, institutional loyalty, rigor and a permanent commitment to defending democratic legality, protecting citizens' rights and pursuing the public interest.

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The Attorney-General of the Republic pointed out that the combination of these values must serve the institution's strategic priorities, with a view to strengthening its response capacity and fulfilling the constitutional mission of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The ceremony was chaired by the Attorney-General of the Republic and witnessed by the Deputy Attorney-General of the Republic, Assistant Attorneys-General of the Republic, members of the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor's Magistracy and the PGR's Management Council.

The new officials were appointed by a resolution of the Superior Council of the Public Prosecution's Magistracy dated 29 July 2026.