Angola: OMA in the United Kingdom Celebrates African Women's Day

Luanda — A sociocultural ceremony organized by the Angolan Women's Organization (OMA), Angola's ruling party female wing, took place last weekend in London, United Kingdom, to mark 31 July, a date dedicated to African women.

According to a press release, the event served to demonstrate human energy, historical wealth and cultural diversity, as noted by the OMA secretary in the United Kingdom, Graça Dias.

"As we mark yet another occasion alluding to African Women's Day, we are extremely pleased to note that human energy continues to be a distinctive feature in our community, among both genders, regardless of their diversity," she concluded.

During the event - which was attended by one hundred participants, including individuals from countries such as Cape Verde and Sao Tome and Principe - Graça Dias recalled that it was on 31 July 1962, at the Conference of African Women held in Dar es Salaam, that it was decided to create the Pan-African Organization and a strategic action framework.

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This, she pointed out, was done so that thousands of initiatives could be brought together, which to this day are fulfilled on a global scale, with special emphasis on the promotion of education, health and the fight for equal women's rights.

On the occasion, the speaker evoked a famous quote by British writer Mary Wollstonecraft, a pioneer of women's rights, according to which "women do not need to have power over men, but over themselves!".

Graça Dias pointed out in this regard that OMA is engaged in actions aimed at improving the social and economic situation of women and their continuous empowerment within the general context of democratic development and the promotion of peace on a global scale.

The event also served to announce the presentation of the 3rd and final volume of the posthumous collection "Os Bantu na visão de Mafrano - Quase Memórias" (The Bantu according to Mafrano - Almost Memories) National Culture and Arts Prize 2024 by the Angolan writer and ethnologist Maurício Caetano "Mafrano".

The book will be launched in London on Sept 26.

Similarly, those present were treated to poetry recitations, with special emphasis on the poem by Marisa Teixeira entitled "Pride in being an African woman", which was followed by music.

Among the distinguished guests, the ceremony was attended by the first secretary of the MPLA (Angola Ruling Party) in the United Kingdom, Fernando Pedro, who in his speech congratulated African women, with special emphasis on Angolan women, for their strength and resilience in decision-making, encouraging them to continue working.