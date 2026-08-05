Angola: European Institution Distinguishes Access Bank Angola

Luanda — Access Bank Angola was recently honored in London, United Kingdom (UK), as the best bank for corporate social responsibility in the country.

The award was presented by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, an initiative that recognizes the world's best banks and financial institutions.

According to the organization, the distinction is due to the bank's commitment to generating a sustainable impact through support for health, financial education, and community development, as well as environmental preservation.

In 2025 the financial institution supported five public health facilities, implemented community programs promoting health and financial literacy and also invested in mangrove restoration initiatives with the aim to foster environmental resilience and biodiversity conservation.

Data from Access Bank Angola reveal that the aforementioned projects benefited more than 185,000 people through service improvements.

In turn, the bank's CEO in the country, Ricardo Ferreira, reaffirmed that the institution will remain focused on creating opportunities and contributing to Angola's sustainable development.

The institution is part of Access Bank Plc Group, a multinational commercial bank headquartered in Nigeria. It operates across three continents and in more than 20 countries worldwide.

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