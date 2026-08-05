Somalia, Indonesia Discuss Expanding Cooperation On Blue Economy

Mogadishu, Aug. 5 — Somalia and Indonesia discussed strengthening cooperation in the blue economy, with both sides agreeing to establish technical working groups to deepen collaboration on marine resource management and sustainable development, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, met Indonesia's non-resident ambassador to Somalia, Witjaksono Adji, during talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in maritime sectors.

According to the ministry, Adji reaffirmed Indonesia's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Omar outlined the Somali government's priorities for developing the country's blue economy, highlighting the sustainable use of marine resources in the Indian Ocean as a key pillar of economic growth.

As fellow members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the two countries agreed to establish working-level technical teams to enhance cooperation in marine resource governance, technical capacity building and sustainable development, the ministry said.

The meeting underscored growing ties between Somalia and Indonesia, with both governments seeking to expand practical cooperation based on shared strategic interests and mutual respect, according to the statement.