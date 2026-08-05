South Africa: After 8-Year Old Girl's Alleged Sexual Assault At School, Family Says They Had to Navigate Support Alone

The grandparents of an 8-year-old Lenasia South girl in Gauteng claim they've had to navigate the medical, psychosocial and criminal justice systems alone in the days following the girl's alleged rape by a security guard at her school.

The family says this has become a second trauma.

When their granddaughter in grade three stopped speaking normally, cried constantly and became terrified of returning to school, her grandparents say they knew something was wrong.

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The family alleges the incident took place at Kiasha Park Primary School in Lenasia South in April this year.

Health-e News is not identifying the child nor her family to protect her identity.

49-year old Thandeka* says she noticed changes in her granddaughter's behaviour in the weeks following the alleged assault.

According to Thandeka* they approached the school in April to report the matter.

"I saw how she ran and screamed when she saw the security guard when we were at school to report on the case. She is not okay. She is traumatised," says Thandeka*.

The case against the security guard, who appeared in court on charges of sexual assault in May, has since been referred for further police investigation.

Kiasha Park Primary School confirmed through the Provincial Education Department that the security guard has since returned for duty at the school.

Thandeka* says after they learnt about this, they decided to take her grandchild out of the school.

"I feared for her life," she says.

Family in the dark about where to find support

The family says they initially sought medical care from a private doctor after their child told them what happened, before taking her to a public health facility, where she underwent a forensic examination.

They opened a criminal case with police in Lenasia South in May.

Health-e News has seen a medical certificate confirming that the child was examined on 26 May and verified that a case was opened at the Lenasia South police station at the same time.

Despite receiving medical attention days after the alleged incident, Thandeka* says the family struggled to understand what support should follow.

"My granddaughter did not receive any support from the school. Even today the school or Department of Basic Education has not communicated any progress or asked about her whereabouts," she says.

"She was only allowed to write her mid-year assessments at home and I submitted them on her behalf."

Thandeka* says her granddaughter has since been enrolled in a private school in Orange Farm.

Teddy Bear Clinic

Thandeka* says it was her husband who eventually contacted the organisation, Teddy Bear Clinic, in June for help.

"No governmental department helped us," says Thandeka*.

"It is too much. This case is not moving."

The family says prosecutors later indicated that the child would require additional psychological preparation before further court proceedings could continue after inconsistencies emerged in earlier statements.

Forensic Assessment

Records supplied by the Teddy Bear Clinic show that a forensic assessment file for the child was opened on 4 June and the forensic assessment was conducted the same day.

A follow-up appointment was made and a court preparation file opened on 29 June, while the child's first therapy session took place on 16 July.

The child's therapist at Teddy Bear Clinic told Health-e News that she has since been booked for ongoing therapy and court preparation.

Teddy Bear Clinic chief executive, Dr Shaheda Omar, says counselling is usually arranged within a week of referral, although children experiencing acute trauma may receive crisis intervention sooner.

She says the clinic works closely with SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Departments of Health and Basic Education through established referral pathways and case conferences where necessary.

"If a child returns to the same school where an alleged assault took place, it is essential to ensure that the child is not subjected to further trauma and suffers secondary victimisation by instituting protective measures where the alleged perpetrator is removed from the setting and is not a risk to other children," Omar says.

She added that poverty often prevents families from continuing therapy because many have to choose between paying for transport to counselling appointments and buying food.

"It is critical that a child who has experienced sexual violence feel validated: 'I see you; I hear you; I believe you; and I will support you."'

Provincial Health Department responds

Health-e News approached the Gauteng Health Department for comment on the matter.

According to department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, every child who presents at one of the province's designated Clinical Forensic Medicine Centres or Thuthuzela Care Centres should receive immediate trauma containment before any forensic examination.

Mabona told Health-e News that children should automatically be referred by first responders to social workers for psychotherapy, ongoing counselling, follow-up medical examinations and additional support where necessary.

Mabona says the province currently has 27 Clinical Forensic Medicine Centres, including seven Thuthuzela Care Centres providing integrated medical, psychological and legal services.

Gauteng Education Department responds

In their response to questions sent by Health-e News, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that the alleged perpetrator was arrested in May, but later released after police determined that the available evidence, including CCTV footage, was not conclusive at that stage in the criminal investigation.

Department spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, says the alleged perpetrator was subsequently assigned to night-shift duties at the school, and was not scheduled to have direct contact with learners while investigations continue.

In a statement, the department also says the learner was referred to the Teddy Bear Clinic by police, where a social worker was assigned, and that the department's psychosocial support team was dispatched to the school.

Lubhelwana says an internal investigation into whether all learner support measures and reporting procedures were followed, is still under way.

Thandeka* disputes that the family received adequate guidance

Thandeka* disputes the Gauteng Education Department's statement that the family received adequate guidance and feedback.

She alleges that the family had to approach the Teddy Bear Clinic on their own.

She also alleges that to date the family received no updates from the Education Department or the school on the progress of any investigation against the security guard, or why he returned to the school for duty.

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Thandeka* says months later, the family still has little clarity on the progress of the criminal investigation.

"There is no clear way forward from SAPS or the investigating officer about the prosecution status."

Child sexual offence cases

According to Africa Check's analysis of SAPS crime statistics, more than 22,000 sexual offences against children under the age of 18 were reported across South Africa during the 2024/25 financial year.

This amounts to about 60 cases every day.

Nonhlanhla Pinkoane, legal officer at Lawyers Against Abuse, says the Lenasia South case highlights broader challenges many families experience after reporting sexual violence.

"Dedicated child survivor support coordinators are needed to ensure proper tracking of referrals, that appointments are attended and gaps in service delivery are identified," she told Health-e News.

"In my daily work assisting families, I have realised that most families and survivors are unaware of their rights. This leads to failures in identifying when investigating officers are not doing their work properly, and accountability is lacking," she says.

"The current response system also fails dismally at explaining the system to ordinary members of the community affected by gender-based violence."

Meanwhile, Thandeka* says her granddaughter started attending classes at her new school in Orange Farm after months of absence during the second term of her grade 3 school year.

She says her granddaughter recently underwent another forensic examination at the Teddy Bear Clinic and will continue to receive counselling at their Soweto branch while they wait for clarity on the criminal case.

*Not her real name