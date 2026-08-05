South Africa: Illegal Initiation Schools, Deaths, Top Agenda of High-Level SAPS Meeting

The Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia convened a high-level meeting with South African Police Service (SAPS) officials on Tuesday, to strengthen government's response to the challenges associated with initiation schools.

The officials included the Acting National Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, the Deputy National Commissioners, Provincial Commissioners, Premiers and Members of the Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Community Safety.

"The meeting follows the recent engagement convened by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa which brought together key stakeholders to address matters relating to illegal initiation schools, the tragic deaths of initiates and the role of government in preventing these incidents while safeguarding legitimate cultural practices," the police said in a statement.

The Deputy National Commissioner: Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, who also serves as the Chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), presented a comprehensive situational report detailing the number of initiation-related deaths, arrests effected by law enforcement as well as the number of registered legal initiation schools and those identified as operating unlawfully.

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The meeting welcomed the presentation, noting that it provides a valuable operational picture that will inform targeted interventions by law enforcement and other government departments.

"Discussions that followed highlighted a number of operational and coordination challenges experienced across provinces.

"Provincial Commissioners emphasised the need for stronger coordination between government, law enforcement and all stakeholders responsible for regulating and overseeing initiation schools," the police said.

Minister Cachalia noted the concerns and resolved that they will form part of the report to be submitted to the Minister of CoGTA.

The report will also include practical recommendations aimed at strengthening intergovernmental coordination and ensuring a more integrated approach to addressing illegal initiation schools and preventing avoidable deaths.

The meeting further resolved to enhance collaboration between provincial governments, the SAPS, traditional leaders and recognised initiation school leadership to improve compliance with applicable legislation, facilitate information sharing and strengthen enforcement efforts against illegal operators.