Mozambique: Peace Parks to Invest 23 Million Dollars This Year

5 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — The Peace Parks Foundation (PPF), a South African conservation organization, intends to invest this year 23 million US dollars to support the development of four Mozambican national parks

Speaking to reporters, Bartolomeu Soto, Peace Parks Foundation regional Manager for Southern Mozambique, said that the investment will cover the parks of Maputo, Banhine, Limpopo and Zinave, as well as ecological connectivity areas within the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

According to Soto, the organization expects progress in the review and approval of the collaborative management regulations for the conservation area, arguing for an administration that is "increasingly strong, professional and sustainable".

He explained that the recent reintroduction of wildlife from Maputo National Park to Banhine National Park is part of efforts to restock animal populations. "For the first time, 418 animals have been translocated from Maputo National Park to Banhine National Park. They include impalas, zebras and blue wildebeest. He said, adding that the first 20 giraffes are also due to be introduced into the conservation area later this year.

Read the original article on AIM.

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