Mozambique: Anamola Opens Investigation to Assess Political Dispute Involving Alleged Members

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, has decided to open an internal investigation to assess the circumstances related to a political dispute involving its alleged members.

In a video that went viral on social media, two individuals wearing T-shirts bearing the Anamola symbol got into an argument with members of another political party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

In a statement, Anamola condemned the event "any form of violence, intimidation, humiliation of political opponents, or destruction of party property and symbols, because such actions are entirely incompatible with the principles and values it upholds."

"Anamola does not direct, encourage, or legitimize acts of political intolerance, reiterating that political differences must be resolved through dialogue, democratic debate, and mutual respect. Given the severity of the circulating imagery, the party leadership ordered an immediate internal inquiry to assess the facts", reads the note.

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"If it is confirmed that those involved are indeed members of Anamola and acted in violation of internal regulations, the party guaranteed that appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied, without prejudice to any actions taken by competent state authorities", adds the document.

The party also called on its members, supporters, and all political forces to foster an environment of respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, because "political competition must be built on the strength of ideas, respect for the Rule of Law, and the dignity of all citizens."