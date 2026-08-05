Rwanda: REMA Warns of Wildfires in Rugezi Marshland As Dry Spell Persists

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has urged communities living around Rugezi Marshland to remain vigilant against wildfires as prolonged dry conditions increase the risk of damage to the protected wetland.

Dry weather is expected to continue throughout August, with rainfall forecast to remain below the long-term average, according to Meteo Rwanda.

The weather agency projects that the country will receive between 5 and 100 millimetres of rainfall during the month.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Rugezi wetland records surge in grey-crowned crane population

Rugezi Marshland, a Ramsar-protected wetland, is a critical ecosystem and the main source of water for the twin lakes of Burera and Ruhondo.

"As the dry season continues, we urge the population to prevent fire outbreaks wherever possible. The grass is dry, and if it is burned, the marshland could be severely damaged as it has happened in the past," said Virginie Mugororeyimana, Director of the Advocacy and Multilateral Environmental Agreements Monitoring Unit at REMA.

She also cautioned communities against open grazing and cutting grass inside the marshland, activities that threaten the wetland's ecosystem.

Mugororeyimana said damage to the marshland has declined significantly over the years due to sustained conservation awareness campaigns, including initiatives such as the Umusambi Tournament, which uses sports to promote environmental protection.

Local authorities in Burera District say conservation of the marshland has also improved livelihoods by creating opportunities linked to tourism.

"The local community benefits from revenue generated from tourism, particularly visitors who come to see cranes in Burera. Some residents have been able to build better homes and improve their living conditions because of this conservation initiative," said Theophile Mwanangu, Burera District Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs.

He said the growing number of visitors interested in seeing the endangered grey-crowned cranes has strengthened support for protecting the wetland.

"We are privileged to still have these birds. Tourists love them because they are rare and endangered species," he said.

ALSO READ: Burera registers decline in smuggling, drugs -- officials

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mwanangu added that conservation efforts have helped communities abandon activities that previously threatened crane habitats.

"Cases of people damaging the marsh have reduced compared to previous years. This is largely due to increased awareness among communities living near the wetland," he said.

Deo Ruhagazi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association (RWCA), said community involvement has played a major role in protecting Rugezi Marshland and restoring the grey-crowned crane population.

He said cases of poaching and capturing cranes have significantly reduced as residents increasingly understand the importance of protecting the species.

"We used to find many cranes with injuries, but such cases have become rare. These changes show the impact of sustained awareness efforts, including those delivered through football and cycling tournaments," Ruhagazi said.

For some residents, the marshland's value has become clearer over time.

Theresa Nyirangwabije, 84, who spent much of her life depending on Rugezi for grass used to make mats, recalled how communities once relied on the wetland without fully understanding its importance.

"We would cut grass from Rugezi when I was a little girl. We also collected firewood there and would see cranes," she said.

"We could have destroyed it many years ago without realising its benefits. It has a significant impact, even for future generations. It is the source of water for the twin lakes of Burera and Ruhondo."