Kenya: Government Releases Ksh.2.4 Billion for Inua Jamii June Cash Transfers

Nairobi — The government has released Ksh.2.426 billion to facilitate payments under the June 2026 cycle of the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme, benefiting more than 1.2 million vulnerable Kenyans.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection said the funds will be disbursed to 1,213,156 beneficiaries, comprising older persons and persons living with severe disabilities enrolled in the government's flagship social protection programme.

The ministry said payments commenced on August 3, 2026, with each beneficiary receiving the standard Ksh.2,000 monthly stipend through designated payment channels.

The disbursement is being undertaken by the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, which oversees the implementation of the Inua Jamii programme aimed at cushioning vulnerable households against poverty and economic shocks.

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Principal Secretary Joseph Motari said the programme remains a critical component of the government's social protection agenda, providing a financial safety net for the country's most vulnerable citizens.

"The Inua Jamii programme continues to play a vital role in improving the welfare of older persons and people living with severe disabilities by enabling them to meet their basic needs and live with dignity," Motari said.

The programme primarily targets Kenyans aged 70 years and above under the Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) scheme, as well as persons living with severe disabilities under the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer (PWSD-CT) programme. Beneficiaries receive Ksh.2,000 every month, with payments often processed in cycles depending on Treasury disbursements.

The latest release is expected to help beneficiaries meet essential household expenses, including food, healthcare, medication and other day-to-day necessities, particularly amid the rising cost of living.

The Inua Jamii programme is one of Kenya's flagship social assistance initiatives and forms part of the country's broader social protection framework, which also includes support for vulnerable children. It is jointly financed by the Government of Kenya, with support from development partners in some programme components, and seeks to reduce extreme poverty, improve household resilience and promote social inclusion among vulnerable populations.

The Ministry of Labour said the programme continues to be instrumental in safeguarding the dignity and well-being of older persons and people living with severe disabilities, while contributing to the country's efforts to achieve inclusive social and economic development.