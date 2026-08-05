Sudan: TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Reviews Overall Situation in North Darfur

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lieutenant General (Eng.) Ibrahim Jabir reviewed the latest developments in North Darfur State, with particular focus on the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently residing in safer states.

The update came during his meeting in Khartoum with the Wali of North Darfur Al-Hafiz Bakhit Mohamed Ali, who said the discussions also covered measures to ensure academic stability for the University of El-Fasher, which is temporarily hosted by Omdurman Ahlia University due to the security situation in the state. The meeting further addressed challenges facing the university's faculty members.

The Wali added that he also congratulated the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on their recent military advances across multiple fronts.