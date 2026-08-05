Sudan: TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Reviews Overall Situation in North Darfur

5 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lieutenant General (Eng.) Ibrahim Jabir reviewed the latest developments in North Darfur State, with particular focus on the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently residing in safer states.

The update came during his meeting in Khartoum with the Wali of North Darfur Al-Hafiz Bakhit Mohamed Ali, who said the discussions also covered measures to ensure academic stability for the University of El-Fasher, which is temporarily hosted by Omdurman Ahlia University due to the security situation in the state. The meeting further addressed challenges facing the university's faculty members.

The Wali added that he also congratulated the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on their recent military advances across multiple fronts.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.