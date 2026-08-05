Tanzania: Farmers Told to Improve Cotton Quality

Mwanza — COTTON farmers have been urged to prepare their farms early and adhere to quality standards to produce cotton that meets the requirements of international markets.

Tanzania Cotton Board Agricultural Officer, Mr Dotto Ntumba made the call yesterday at the Nyamhongolo grounds in Ilemela Municipality while addressing farmers on the importance of producing high-quality cotton.

Mr Ntumba said more than 70 per cent of the country's cotton lint is exported, making it essential to maintain high standards of cleanliness and quality to remain competitive in the global market.

He, however, noted that the quality of Tanzanian cotton has been declining due to the practice by some farmers and buyers of mixing the crop with foreign materials, including water, sand and other waste, resulting in contamination.

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According to him, the contamination has caused more than 75 per cent of the country's cotton lint to be sold at discounted prices on the international market.

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Speaking on cotton grading, Mr Ntumba explained that global cotton trade is based on quality grades determined after samples undergo detailed laboratory examination and analysis. He said Tanzanian cotton lint is classified into seven grades: TANG, GANY+1/2, GANY, GANY-1/4, GANY1/2, GANY-3/4 and YIKA.

Mr Ntumba said the TANG and GANY+1/2 grades command premium prices because of their superior fibre quality. He added that the GANY grade serves as the benchmark for pricing on the world market, with bales in this category fetching the standard market price.

"Fibres graded below GANY are sold at discounted prices because of their inferior quality," he said.

Mr Ntumba further said the Nane Nane exhibitions provide an important platform for educating farmers and other stakeholders on the adverse effects of cotton contamination, which directly affects the prices farmers receive.