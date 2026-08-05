Tanzania: Fuel Investment Goes Rural As Tanzania Targets Energy Access

Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania advances efforts to achieve inclusive economic growth and expand access to modern energy services, the government has introduced major reforms aimed at transforming fuel distribution in rural communities.

Through the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), investment conditions for establishing rural petrol stations have been relaxed, opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs while addressing long-standing challenges associated with unsafe fuel trading practices.

The reforms are expected to increase the number of licensed fuel stations in villages and remote areas, improve public safety, stimulate local economies and reduce the widespread practice of selling petrol and diesel in bottles, plastic containers and other unsafe storage facilities.

Speaking during the ongoing Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition for the Western Lake Zone at Nyamh'ongolo Grounds in Ilemela District, Mwanza Region, EWURA Lake Region Manager Engineer Nyirabu Musira said the authority had introduced a simplified licensing framework specifically designed to encourage investment in underserved rural areas.

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According to Musira, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that all Tanzanians, regardless of geographical location, have access to safe, reliable and regulated energy services.

"Despite the importance of fuel in rural economic activities, many communities still face challenges accessing licensed fuel stations. We also provide information to potential investors who want to invest in the services we regulate so they can understand the necessary procedures and requirements," Musira said.

He explained that one of the key areas of focus during the exhibition was encouraging investment in rural fuel stations because many potential investors believe that establishing such facilities requires extremely high capital.

Across Tanzania, many rural communities remain underserved by licensed fuel stations. Residents often travel long distances to obtain fuel required for motorcycles, tractors, fishing boats, irrigation pumps and other machinery that supports their daily economic activities.

In areas where formal fuel stations are unavailable, informal traders have emerged to meet consumer demand by selling fuel in bottles, jerrycans and other makeshift containers.

Although these practices provide temporary access to fuel, they expose communities to significant safety risks because petroleum products are highly flammable and require specialised storage and handling procedures.

Recognising these challenges, EWURA has redesigned its regulatory approach to encourage legal investment while maintaining safety and environmental standards.

One of the most significant changes introduced under the new framework is the reduction of fuel station licensing application costs.

Previously, investors seeking a fuel station licence were required to pay about 5 million shillings for the application process.

Under the revised system, the cost has been reduced to 1 million shillings, significantly lowering the financial barrier for entrepreneurs interested in entering the petroleum retail sector.

The reduction is expected to attract small and medium-sized investors, cooperative societies and community-based businesses that previously found licensing costs difficult to meet.

For many potential investors, regulatory fees were among the major challenges preventing them from establishing fuel stations, particularly in rural areas where profit margins and market sizes differ from urban centres.

By reducing these costs, the government aims to encourage more private sector participation and expand access to safe fuel services closer to consumers.

EWURA has also recognised that rural communities do not require the same type of fuel station infrastructure commonly found in major towns and cities.

Under the revised approach, investors can establish facilities that match the needs and economic realities of surrounding communities rather than meeting expensive urban-based requirements.

Musira said investors could now obtain licences for smaller stations equipped with a single fuel pump or facilities that sell only one petroleum product where demand supports such operations.

This flexibility is expected to reduce construction and operational costs while ensuring rural residents have access to regulated fuel supplies.

The approach acknowledges that different communities have different population sizes, economic activities and fuel consumption patterns, making it unnecessary to apply one standard model across the country.

Beyond reducing licensing fees, EWURA has simplified some documentation procedures required for investors establishing rural fuel stations.

Previously, environmental approvals and land documentation requirements sometimes delayed projects, especially in villages where land surveys had not been completed.

Under the revised process, applicants may submit recommendations from Environmental Officers within their respective local councils as part of the licensing requirements.

Similarly, investors developing fuel stations in unsurveyed villages may use permits issued by village governments or other recognised authorities confirming approval for the proposed developments.

The measures are intended to reduce unnecessary delays while ensuring that fuel station investments continue to comply with environmental protection and safety standards.

A major objective of the reforms is to eliminate the unsafe sale of fuel in bottles and plastic containers, a practice common in some rural areas.

Fuel displayed outside small shops without proper storage facilities, fire protection equipment or safety measures creates serious risks for traders, customers and neighbouring communities.

Petrol is highly volatile and can ignite quickly when exposed to heat, sparks or open flames. Such incidents can result in loss of lives, property damage and environmental harm.

Musira said licensed fuel stations provide safer alternatives because they operate with approved storage tanks, regulated dispensing systems and established safety procedures.

By encouraging more formal fuel investments, EWURA aims to replace unsafe informal trading practices with regulated facilities that protect communities and improve service reliability.

Farmers depend on fuelpowered tractors, irrigation pumps, milling machines and other agricultural equipment.

Fishing communities require petrol for outboard engines used on Lake Victoria and other water bodies, while transport operators, health facilities, construction projects and small industries also rely on consistent fuel availability.

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Increasing the number of rural fuel stations will reduce transportation costs, improve productivity and support business expansion.

The initiative therefore represents more than an energy sector reform; it is part of a broader strategy to strengthen rural economic transformation.

Musira said EWURA's participation in the Nane Nane exhibition goes beyond promoting investment opportunities.

The authority is using the event to educate the public about regulated services, guide potential investors through licensing procedures and receive consumer complaints related to energy and water services.

Visitors to the EWURA pavilion have been receiving information about investment opportunities in the energy sector, regulatory requirements and measures being taken to improve service delivery.

Through direct engagement with farmers, livestock keepers, entrepreneurs and local government leaders, EWURA aims to increase awareness and encourage wider participation in the energy sector.

The relaxation of investment conditions demonstrates a shift towards regulation that supports development while maintaining safety standards.

Rather than reducing safety requirements, EWURA has focused on simplifying administrative procedures, lowering unnecessary costs and adapting licensing conditions to suit rural realities.

The reforms are expected to expand access to regulated fuel services, create investment opportunities and help rural communities move away from unsafe fuel trading practices.

As Tanzania continues to pursue sustainable economic growth, improved rural energy access will remain a key driver of productivity, entrepreneurship and community development.