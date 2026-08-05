Kenya: Poultry Farmers Seek Protection From Rising Foreign Competition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 5 - The Poultry Farmers Association of Kenya (PFAK) has urged the government to introduce measures to protect local poultry producers, citing growing competition from large-scale poultry farms established by Chinese-owned investors.

The association said the emergence of industrial-scale layer and broiler farms is creating an uneven playing field for Kenyan farmers, who continue to face high feed costs, limited access to affordable financing, inadequate technology and inconsistent government support.

Speaking on behalf of poultry farmers in Kajiado County, Susan Mwangi said local producers support investment but called for policies that ensure fair competition.

"Kenyan poultry farmers are not opposed to investment or international partnerships. However, competition must be fair. Local farmers cannot compete against investors who have access to substantial capital, advanced technologies and extensive financial backing that most Kenyan producers simply do not have," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The association warned that without government intervention, many small and medium-scale poultry farmers could be forced out of business, leading to job losses, lower household incomes and greater dependence on foreign-controlled food production.

PFAK is calling on the national and county governments to enact legislation protecting local poultry farmers from unfair market practices, establish investment guidelines that complement rather than displace local producers, and improve access to affordable credit.

The association said Kenya's poultry industry supports hundreds of thousands of households, particularly women and youth, while also sustaining businesses across the feed manufacturing, hatchery, veterinary, transport and trading value chains.

It urged the government to act quickly to safeguard local investments and strengthen the country's food security.