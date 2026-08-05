Namibia: Ngurare Calls for Unity

Mariental — Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called on traditional authorities to strengthen unity and preserve indigenous knowledge, saying peace and cooperation are essential for socio-economic development and nation-building.

Ngurare made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the /Hai-/Khaua Cultural Exhibition in Mariental, where he reaffirmed the government's commitment to working closely with traditional leaders.

He described traditional authorities as Namibia's oldest form of governance and said government recognises their role in promoting customary law, cultural identity and social cohesion.

The prime minister said differences among communities should not stand in the way of development as unity creates an environment in which the government and communities can implement projects that improve livelihoods.

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He welcomed reports that the /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority had prioritised development by availing land for a proposed government project, saying such cooperation would support planned irrigation initiatives around Snyfontein using water from the Neckartal Dam to create employment opportunities.

Ngurare also urged young people to preserve indigenous knowledge by learning traditional skills and documenting the oral histories of elders.

"This exhibition is a classroom," he said.

He further commended the community for organising a fundraising initiative to build a retirement house for the retiring Gaob Johannes Isaack. He expressed hope that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

Mariental Municipality Councillor William Minnie described the event as a celebration of identity, resilience and the enduring legacy of the /Hai-/Khaua people.

"Culture remains one of the strongest pillars of any nation," Minnie said.

He noted that the /Hai-/Khaua community had endured the effects of colonisation and the Nama and Ovaherero genocide, yet had continued to preserve its language, traditions and identity.

Minnie urged young people to embrace modern education without abandoning their cultural roots, saying culture and development should complement one another.

The councillor said the exhibition should inspire greater documentation of indigenous knowledge, promote cultural exchange and encourage future generations to become custodians of Namibia's rich cultural heritage.

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-Nampa