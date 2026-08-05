Africa: Training Africa's Women Leaders Is Only the First Step

The launch of the African Academy for Women in Political Leadership in Kigali is an important milestone for the continent. At a time when Africa is confronting complex governance challenges, from economic transformation to climate resilience to youth unemployment, investing in women's leadership capacity is not simply a matter of inclusion but a strategic imperative.

By bringing together emerging leaders from across Africa and connecting them with experienced mentors, the academy has the potential to strengthen institutions and expand the pool of capable, ethical public servants.

ALSO READ: New academy launched in Kigali to train Africa's women leaders

The initiative deserves recognition because it acknowledges a reality that has long been evident: talent alone is not enough. Women aspiring to political leadership often face barriers that go beyond elections, including limited access to networks, mentorship, financing and opportunities to build influence. Providing structured leadership training, peer learning and lifelong professional connections helps address some of these disadvantages and equips participants to navigate the complexities of politics with greater confidence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The academy also creates something equally valuable: a continental network of women leaders who can learn from one another's successes and setbacks. As African countries face increasingly interconnected challenges, stronger cross-border collaboration among policymakers will become an asset. Shared experiences can inspire innovative solutions and encourage leadership that is rooted in African realities rather than imported models.

Yet it would be a mistake to see this academy as the solution to gender inequality in political leadership. It is an important beginning, not the final destination. Real and lasting change depends on transforming the structures that continue to limit women's participation and influence.

Across much of the continent, deeply entrenched social norms, unequal access to political financing, party gatekeeping, discriminatory practices and unequal caregiving responsibilities still make it significantly harder for women to rise to positions of power. Leadership programmes can prepare women to lead, but they cannot, on their own, dismantle the systemic barriers that prevent many from reaching leadership in the first place.

This is why the academy's long-term success should not be measured solely by the number of graduates it produces, but by whether governments, political parties and institutions undertake the reforms necessary to create genuinely equal opportunities. That means strengthening laws where needed, ensuring fair candidate selection processes, promoting economic empowerment, and engaging men as partners in changing institutional cultures.