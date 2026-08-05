Angola: Amizade Cup - Wiliete Reaches Semi-Finals

4 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Wiliete de Benguela secured qualification for the semi-finals of the Amizade Cup on Tuesday (04), by defeating FC de Cabinda (2-0) in a match on the 3rd round of group A.

In a game played at the Ombaka National Stadium, the Benguela side started out determined to settle the encounter early on and opened the score in the 4th minute, benefiting from an own goal by Kito, a defender for the Cabinda team.

In the 2nd half, Wiliete consolidated their lead in the 75th minute through forward Quare, who came off the bench. The attacker unleashed a powerful shot, leaving no chance of a save for Cabinda goalkeeper João Eduardo, sealing the final score at 2-0.

In the other Group A match, Bravos do Maquis defeated Recreativo do Libolo 3-2.

Group A General Standings: 1st Wiliete de Benguela - 9 points 2nd Bravos do Maquis - 6 points 3rd FC de Cabinda - 3 points 4th Recreativo do Libolo - 0 points

The 3rd and final round of Group B takes place on Wednesday (04), with the fixtures 1º de Agosto vs. Sagrada Esperança da Lunda-Norte and Académica do Lobito vs. São Salvador do Kongo.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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