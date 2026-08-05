Angola: Handball - Petro De Luanda Raises Angola Cup Trophy

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won the Angolan League Cup in women's handball on Tuesday (04), by defeating 1º de Agosto (30-23) in the final.

In the match played at the Cidadela main pavilion, in the capital, Petro de Luanda was already leading 16-7 at half time.

Petro's captain, Vilma Nenganga, who scored 13 goals, was voted MVP.

With this result, the Petro de Luanda team claimed their 3rd title of the season, having previously won the National Championship and the Winners' Cup in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Petro increases the number of competition wins to fifteen, a title previously held by 1º de Agosto.