Angola: 2026 Ihf W U18 World Championship - Angola Achieves 1st Win

4 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola secured their first victory on Tuesday (04) at the women's U-18 Handball World Championship taking place in Romania, beating Algeria 31-19 in a Group 4 match for the 17th to 32nd place classification.

The Angolans were already ahead at half-time with 13-10, in a match where the national team's goalkeeper, Amália Nezerra, was voted MVP.

On Monday (03), also in the classification matches, the Angolan team coached by Catarina dos Santos lost 26-33 to Serbia.

In the regular phase, Angola suffered only defeats: 11-33 against Slovakia, 12-39 against Japan and 21-37 against their Brazilian counterparts.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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