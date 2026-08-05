Nigeria: HFN President Commends Nsc Leadership As Team Nigeria Shines At Glasgow 2026

The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Jibril Saidu Ojih (FNIQS), has congratulated the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) following Team Nigeria's impressive performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Team Nigeria finished seventh on the overall medals table and emerged as the highest-ranked African nation after winning 24 medals--10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze--at the Games, which were held from 23 July to 2 August.

In a congratulatory message, Ojih praised the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, describing the achievement as a reflection of the Commission's visionary leadership and renewed approach to sports administration.

He said the impressive performance underscored the positive impact of the Commission's policies in creating an environment that enables Nigerian athletes to compete successfully on the international stage.

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"On behalf of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, I heartily congratulate the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, on this remarkable achievement," Ojih said.

"Finishing as the highest-ranked African nation and seventh overall is a proud moment for Nigeria and a testament to the Commission's vision, commitment and strategic leadership."

The HFN President also applauded Team Nigeria's athletes, coaches and officials for their dedication, resilience and outstanding performances throughout the competition.

"Our athletes have once again made the nation proud. Their determination, discipline and fighting spirit were evident throughout the Games," he said.

"This success should inspire every sports federation to work even harder, knowing that with the right support, Nigeria can consistently compete with the very best in the world."

Ojih expressed confidence that the National Sports Commission would build on the Glasgow success by strengthening athlete welfare, investing in grassroots talent development and improving preparations for future international competitions.

He reaffirmed the Handball Federation of Nigeria's commitment to supporting the Commission's vision of elevating Nigerian sports to greater heights on the continental and global stage.