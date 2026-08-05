South Africa: SAPS Nets Over 15 000 Suspects for Various Offences

Over 15 000 suspects have been arrested in nationwide Shanela II operations, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

In a statement on Monday, the police said 15 798 individuals were nabbed in police operations that involved collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and participating government departments.

"Just this past week alone, police apprehended 329 alleged drug dealers and 3 242 suspects for possession of drugs between 27 July and 02 August 2026," said the SAPS.

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This as the police on Friday, 31 July 2026, seized a consignment of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). The cargo had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, when police, with support from Customs officials and Menzies Aviation operational members, intercepted the drugs.

Police also seized 153 unlicensed firearms, which include handguns, shotguns and rifles. The majority of the handguns were recovered by police in the Eastern Cape (29), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27), and the Western Cape (23). A total of 86 stolen and hijacked vehicles were also recovered.

In the Johannesburg central business district (CBD) in Gauteng, the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit led a multi-disciplinary operation which resulted in the seizure of counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R5 million.

An on-site verification process by officials from the Department of Home Affairs also led to the arrest of eight individuals for contravening the Immigration Act.

In the Eastern Cape, four suspects were nabbed for an armed business robbery at a local jewellery store in Jeffrey's Bay on Sunday, 02 August 2026.

Meanwhile, between 27 and 30 July 2026, the Gauteng Provincial Counterfeit Unit, working together with brand protection representatives and other law enforcement partners, executed a series of search and seizure operations across the Tshwane, West Rand, Sedibeng and Johannesburg Districts.

The operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R27 million.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Mthunzini High Court sentenced Dumisile Sibisi (37), Thulani Mbatha (38), Ngcebo Mavuso (32), Mndeni Buthelezi (32) and Dumisani Gumede (44) to two life terms and a further one hundred years for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

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The 30 July 2026 sentence comes after a thorough and skilful investigation into a murder and robbery case that occurred on 29 November 2022, at the Scayeni area in KwaNongoma.

In Mpumalanga, a multi-disciplinary operation led by the Middelburg Flying Squad has resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man and the recovery of a suspected stolen vehicle and mining equipment in Middelburg. The success follows intelligence-led information regarding a stolen white Toyota Hilux GD6 Single Cab which was reported in Witbank.

In the North West, police arrested a 27-year-old Lesotho national, Thabiso Sholo Potsoko, in connection with the fatal mass shooting at a Tavern in Kanana, near Orkney.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, 30 May 2026, at a tavern in Kanana Extension 10, where five people were shot and killed, while five others sustained gunshot injuries.

It is alleged that the suspects stormed the tavern and opened fire indiscriminately, killing the patrons.

The arrest follows an intelligence-driven operation involving members of the Provincial Anti-Gang Investigation Unit, North West Crime Intelligence, Sasolburg Crime Prevention Unit (Free State), and the North West Tactical Response Team (TRT).

In the Western Cape, Operation Prosper deployments to crime hotspot areas led to the confiscation of 139 mandrax tablets, 126 heroin straws and 61 small packets containing crystal meth on 31 July. A 39-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police also searched a dwelling in New Monwabisi informal settlement in Khayelitsha and seized 58 small plastic packets containing crystal meth, 35 half mandrax tablets and five quarter mandrax tablets. A 28-year-old suspect was arrested.