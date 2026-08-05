South Africa: Deputy President Recovering Well After Minor Surgical Procedure

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is pleased with Deputy President Paul Mashatile's recovery following a minor surgical procedure.

According to a Presidency statement, the President visited the Deputy President on Tuesday afternoon and was assured he will soon be back at work.

Mashatile was appointed as the Deputy President on 6 March 2023. As the Deputy President of South Africa, he has been delegated responsibilities as follows:

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Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Leading Government effort to fast-track land reform and the coordination of Government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support.

Implement Rapid Response interventions on service delivery and trouble-shooting in service delivery hotspots.

Assisting the President in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns.

Leading the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and the country's integrated response to the challenges of HIV and AIDS.

Special Envoy on South Sudan and leading peace missions on the continent as required.

Leading the National Human Resource Development Council and fostering collaboration between government and social partners towards addressing the shortage of skills in critical sectors of the economy.

Promoting Social Cohesion Initiatives with a particular focus on Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, as well as Military Veterans.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile also chairs the following Cabinet Committees: Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development and Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

- SAnews.gov.za