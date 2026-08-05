South Africa: Deputy President Recovering Well After Minor Surgical Procedure

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is pleased with Deputy President Paul Mashatile's recovery following a minor surgical procedure.
According to a Presidency statement, the President visited the Deputy President on Tuesday afternoon and was assured he will soon be back at work.
Mashatile was appointed as the Deputy President on 6 March 2023. As the Deputy President of South Africa, he has been delegated responsibilities as follows:
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- Leader of Government Business in Parliament.
- Leading Government effort to fast-track land reform and the coordination of Government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support.
- Implement Rapid Response interventions on service delivery and trouble-shooting in service delivery hotspots.
- Assisting the President in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns.
- Leading the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and the country's integrated response to the challenges of HIV and AIDS.
- Special Envoy on South Sudan and leading peace missions on the continent as required.
- Leading the National Human Resource Development Council and fostering collaboration between government and social partners towards addressing the shortage of skills in critical sectors of the economy.
- Promoting Social Cohesion Initiatives with a particular focus on Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, as well as Military Veterans.
- Deputy President Paul Mashatile also chairs the following Cabinet Committees: Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development and Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.
- SAnews.gov.za