Zambia: Kaunda's Daughter Dies

Catherine Kaunda, the eldest daughter of Zambia's founding president Kenneth Kaunda, died in Lusaka on Saturday.

This was announced by her son Mwenya Mwanza.

Mourners gathered in Windhoek, where a book of condolences has been opened in honour of the woman who made Namibia her home for nearly 30 years. Catherine died in Lusaka on Saturday while visiting Zambia, according to Zambia's High Commissioner to Namibia, Stephen Katuka.

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She had lived in Windhoek since the mid-1990s after relocating during a period of political uncertainty in Zambia. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of my mother, who died on Saturday in Lusaka," Mwanza said.

He thanked everyone who reached out to comfort the family and recalled the words his mother often used.

"I would like to thank everybody who has come to share their condolences with my family and me. I would just like to say my mom's famous words, 'There goes my everything'. I miss you, mom, and you will forever be remembered in our hearts," he said.

Catherine's life was closely linked to both Zambia's political history and Namibia's liberation-era friendship with the Kaunda family.

She relocated to Namibia in the late 1990s after political turmoil in Zambia. At the time, a controversial High Court ruling under the administration of former Zambian president Frederick Chiluba declared Dr Kenneth Kaunda stateless, leaving the family facing legal uncertainty.

The situation worsened after Catherine's brother, Wezi Kaunda, was assassinated in Lusaka in 1999.

She briefly sought political asylum in South Africa but was ordered to leave the country because of documentation and diplomatic complications.

She eventually settled permanently in Namibia, where she later became a Namibian citizen.

Determined to rebuild her life, Catherine joined the Namibian public service as a secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister. Through dedication and hard work, she rose to become a training officer, a position she held for several years.

Her connection to Namibia was further strengthened in 2013 when the Namibian government presented Kenneth Kaunda with a house in Windhoek in recognition of his support for Namibia's liberation struggle.

Kaunda later handed the house to his daughter, who continued living there with her youngest son and grandson until her death.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

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