Namibia: Cenored Technician Electrocuted On Duty

3 August 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Otjiwarongo — A technician employed by the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) and based in Otjiwarongo, died after being electrocuted while on duty at a farm between Otavi and Tsumeb on Thursday night.

Cenored spokesperson Chali Matengu, in a media statement issued Friday morning, confirmed the death of one of the company's employees following a workplace accident involving a technical team. According to Matengu, four technical staff members were working on a reticulation line between Otavi and Tsumeb when the incident occurred.

"One employee died, while the other team members sustained injuries ranging from mild to severe, but are reportedly in stable condition," he said. Matengu described the deceased as a dedicated employee, trusted teammate and committed professional who served the company with distinction. He said Cenored is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine its cause.

"The company remains committed to workplace safety and will take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," Matengu said.

He added that the company has extended its condolences to the deceased's family, friends and colleagues. -Nampa

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