Somalia Offers Condolences to Ethiopia After Deadly Landslide in Amhara Region

5 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia has extended its condolences to Ethiopia following a devastating landslide in the Amhara region that caused deaths and destruction, expressing solidarity with its neighbouring country during the tragedy.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia extends its deepest condolences to Ethiopia following the devastating landslide in the Amhara region," Somalia's government said in a statement.

"Somalia stands in solidarity with Ethiopia during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all those affected," it added.

The landslide comes as Ethiopia faces recurring climate-related disasters, including heavy rains and flooding that have affected several parts of the country.

Somalia and Ethiopia share longstanding diplomatic and security ties, with both countries cooperating on regional stability and efforts to combat militant groups in the Horn of Africa.

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