South Africa: Battle to Stop Illegal Dumping in Cape Town's Townships

"Immediately after we clean, people dump again"

Illegal dumpsites spring up daily in Nyanga, say workers contracted by the City of Cape Town to clear rubbish.

They say residents sometimes dump rubbish while they are cleaning.

Waste piles up near homes, schools and taxi ranks.

Some residents say there are not enough legal ways to dispose of rubbish.

They also say the City of Cape Town should be tougher on dumpers.

Illegal dumping has become part of daily life in Nyanga and many other Cape Town townships. In spite of efforts by the City of Cape Town and residents to prevent dumping, waste piles up near homes, schools, taxi ranks and on open fields.

Cleaning workers contracted to the City say rubbish is dumped daily, sometimes even while they are cleaning up.

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Resident Luyanda Vumenjani said illegal dumping affects public safety, the environment and the quality of life in the area. "Dumping sites attract crime. Children play near broken glass and other dangerous objects. When it rains, rubbish blocks drains, contributing to flooding. Rats, flies and the smell also pose health risks," Vumenjani said.

He blamed the problem on the lack of bins, little enforcement against illegal dumping and insufficient rubbish collection.

But at one dumping hotspot near New Eisleben High School, GroundUp found piles of household waste and building rubble scattered next to two municipal rubbish bins.

Gwen Campbell, a supervisor at Bhebhetha Holdings which is contracted by the City to clean public spaces in Nyanga, says teams remove illegal dumpsites daily and sweep streets.

"Immediately after we clean, people dump again," said Ongezwa Pumile, who was a cleaner at Bhebhetha cleaner at the time of the interview with GroundUp.

Pumile said workers remove a wide range of waste, including nappies, faeces, dead cats and dogs, rotten food, sand, wood and grass.

"Some people dump trash while we are busy cleaning and tell us it is our job whether we like it or not," she said, adding that some residents blame the lack of refuse bags or bins for dumping waste illegally.

Bhebhetha works in Nyanga, Gugulethu, Tambo Village, Manenberg, Heideveld and Hanover Park. Over the five years the company has been working in Nyanga, dumping has got worse, said Campbell. Removing dead animals from dumpsites is one of the biggest challenges, she said.

She blamed irresponsible behaviour by some community members.

Vumenjani believes both the municipality and the community have a responsibility to address the problem.

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He suggested more frequent refuse collection, stronger enforcement of bylaws, public education campaigns and easier ways for residents to report illegal dumping, such as WhatsApp reporting channels.

Resident Asiphe Kwana said she sees illegal dumping every day, especially along roadsides and in open spaces. "The City should provide waste management and enforce the law, while residents and businesses should dispose of waste responsibly and help keep the community clean," said Kwana.

"Some people really do not care about the state of the environment, and they know they won't suffer any consequences."

The City should be stricter about fines and should also work with residents on recycling programmes, she said.

GroundUp first contacted the City of Cape Town on 2 July for comment on why illegal dumping remains a persistent problem in Nyanga. The City replied briefly on 16 July but did not respond to a request for further information. Instead, we were referred to a media statement on 24 July, in which the City said the fine for illegal dumping is R2,500. Vehicles used for illegal dumping are impounded, with a release fee of R8,700 for a first offence, R11,700 for a second offence and R17,400 for a third offence.

In the statement the City said 247 vehicles used for illegal dumping had been impounded over the previous 12 months, more than double from the previous year.

The City urged residents to report illegal dumping by calling the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700, using the Safety and Security reporting feature on the City's mobile App, or submitting anonymous information to the 24-hour tip-off line on 0800 110 077.